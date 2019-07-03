Former Dundee manager Paul Hartley is new Cove Rangers boss

Former Dundee boss Paul Hartley is back in management with League Two Cove Rangers.

Hartley links up with last season’s Highland League winners after their promotion to the SPFL via the League Two play-offs.

The former Dundee gaffer from 2014-17 was last at Falkirk before being sacked in August 2018.

He takes over from co-managers John Sheran and Graeme Mathieson at Cove and will look to have a similar success in taking the Aberdeen club up the leagues as he did with Alloa in his first job as a head coach.

That will be his task at the Balmoral Stadium and he has previous, winning the fourth-tier title in 2012 with the Wasps before guiding them to the Championship in 2013.

He then won the second tier with the Dark Blues and took them to the Premiership’s top six before later being sacked.