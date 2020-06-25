Thursday, June 25th 2020 Show Links
Former Dundee manager Jim Duffy returns home to continue recovery from heart attack

by Ian Roache
June 25, 2020, 10:51 am
Jim Duffy.
Former Dundee boss Jim Duffy has returned home and is recovering from his heart attack.

Duffy’s current club Dumbarton confirmed the positive news.

The Sons said: “We are glad to advise our supporters, and all well-wishers, that our manager Jim Duffy has returned home to continue his recovery from the heart attack he suffered at the weekend.

“We continue to wish him a full and speedy recovery.”