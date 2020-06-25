Former Dundee manager Jim Duffy returns home to continue recovery from heart attack

Former Dundee boss Jim Duffy has returned home and is recovering from his heart attack.
Duffy’s current club Dumbarton confirmed the positive news.
The Sons said: “We are glad to advise our supporters, and all well-wishers, that our manager Jim Duffy has returned home to continue his recovery from the heart attack he suffered at the weekend.
“We continue to wish him a full and speedy recovery.”
