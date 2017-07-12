Raith will begin their competitive campaign on a high when they face Dundee United in the Betfred Cup on Saturday after beating Dunfermline 3-0 on Monday night.

First-half goals from Liam Buchanan and the returning Lewis Vaughan and an effort from substitute Ross Matthews secured a deserved victory.

It is a different story for their Fife counterparts, however. In two public outings, the Pars, who host Elgin City in the cup this weekend, have failed to score and conceded seven.

Raith manager Barry Smith was a happy man at full-time.

“The boys have put into practice what we’ve worked on in training,” he said.

“We want to progress and build on performances. It won’t always be pretty but there are definitely encouraging signs there.”

There was no sign of the Dunfermline trialists, former St Johnstone forward Michael Coulson and ex-Norwich City youngster Cammy King, at Stark’s Park after the pair played in last Thursday’s 4-0 loss to Hibs.

Pars manager Allan Johnston had been looking for a response from his players following that insipid defeat in Kirkcaldy.

He said: “Every time we lose a goal we look really weak.

“It’s not good enough and of course we’re worried — we’ve just been beaten by our rivals.”