Former Dundee and Lisbon Lion legend Tommy Gemmell dies

Scottish footballing legend Tommy Gemmell has died, aged 73.

The former Dundee player, manager and Lisbon Lion passed away after a long battle with illness.

Gemmell played for the Dark Blues for four years between 1973 and 1977. After hanging up his boots, he then took over the reigns at Dens Park.

He captained the squad when Dundee last won a major domestic trophy, the League Cup, in 1974.

Most noteably, Gemmell was part of the famous Celtic side, dubbed the Lisbon Lions.

Featuring more than 200 times for the Bhoys, Gemmell scored in Celtic’s historic win over Inter Milan to win the European Cup in 1967.

Celtic said in a statement: “It is with great sadness that Celtic Football Club announces the sad passing of Lisbon Lion and Celtic great Tommy Gemmell after a long illness.

“Our thoughts are with Mary and Tommy’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“Funeral details will be announced in due course.”