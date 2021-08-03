News / Dundee Former Dundee karate instructor ‘sorry’ for downloading child abuse and bestiality images By Ciaran Shanks August 3, 2021, 7:30 am David McAusland A lifetime sex offender has been handed another jail term after he was caught with child abuse and bestiality material. Former karate instructor David McAusland, 56, was previously handed a two-year prison sentence for distributing abuse images to other paedophiles. McAusland is now back behind bars after being given a further custodial sentence along with a five-year extended sentence following his release. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe