A former children’s karate instructor is facing jail after being snared with indecent images for a second time.

Registered sex offender David McAusland, 56, was previously handed a two-year prison sentence for distributing abuse images to other paedophiles.

McAusland is now set for a return to prison after being caught with hundreds of child abuse and bestiality images.

Officers discovered the vile material on laptops, mobile phones and labelled DVDs during a raid on McAusland’s home on Dundee’s Craigie Drive.

McAusland was also found with bank cards that police were unaware of.

The pervert committed the offence shortly after the expiration of a four-year supervision order following his release from custody.

Police raid

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how police officers received information that indecent images were being stored at McAusland’s home.

Fiscal depute Lora Apostolova said: “Police uncovered laptops, iPhones, bank cards, CDs and DVDs.

“The DVDs were listed as ‘animal one, two, three and four’

“Cyber crime officers attended and conducted a preview examination which found category A to C images and files with extreme pornography.”

Ms Apostolova revealed hundreds of indecent images were recovered from the devices, some of which were at the highest level of depravity.

The extreme pornography material had a total run-time of one day and 17 hours.

McAusland, a prisoner of HMP Perth, admitted possessing and downloading indecent images of children between January 21 2020 and March 9.

He also pled guilty to possessing extreme pornographic images depicting adults and children engaging in sex acts with animals.

On March 9, McAusland, who is on the sex offender’s register for life, also failed to tell police about the existence of two bank cards.

Previous conviction

In 2014, McAusland was jailed for two years and four months with a four-year extended sentence after being found with nearly 3,000 child abuse images.

The creep taught martial arts to children from the age of five and upwards before his first conviction.

Sentence was deferred until August for social work reports to be prepared and solicitor Kevin Hampton opted to reserve mitigation until then.

Sheriff Gregor Murray said: “My primary concern is your previous conviction and the short time the extended sentence had expired.

“It is almost inevitable that another extended custodial sentence will be imposed.”