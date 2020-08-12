Former Dundee striker Kane Hemmings signs for Burton Albion a week after Dens departure

Former Dundee striker Kane Hemmings has signed a two-year deal with English League One side Burton Albion.

The 28-year-old departed Dens Park this summer after performing a U-turn over accepting a wage cut along with the rest of the Dark Blues first team to help the club through the coronavirus shutdown.

Exactly a week after Dundee announced last season’s top scorer was leaving, the former Rangers and Cowdenbeath man has become Jake Buxton’s fifth summer signing at Burton.

After signing for his hometown club, Hemmings said: “It’s been a long time coming and I’m buzzing to be signing.

“I’ve always had an affinity with the club and used to come and watch the games at both Pirelli Stadium and Eton Park when I was younger with my mates.

“I’ve pushed a number of times to get moves to the club and I’m delighted that this time I’ve been able to sort something and get it done.”

He added: “The manager said to me to come in, give it my all and that he’ll look after me.

“He’s got a good team and he wants people to come in and work hard, which I’ll 100% do.

“It’s my hometown club and I want to do well, so I can’t wait to get started!”

In his two spells at Dundee, Hemmings scored 38 goals in 71 appearances.