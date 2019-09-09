Former Dundee hairdresser Paula is at the cutting edge as she gains plaudits for her styling

A hairstylist from Dundee saw her chosen career take her to Glasgow, London and overseas and now she is winning awards and being hailed as an exciting name in UK hairdressing.

Paula McCash, left school in the city at 16 to become a hairdresser, completing her training and working for seven years in McIntyres salon in Dundee.

She headed to Glasgow before a move to London where she now works on fashion week shows for designers including House of Holland, Shrimps and Matty Bovan and editorial shoots for Vogue.

She has crafted standout styles for names like Adwoa Aboah and Liv Tyler, plus she has led campaigns for brands such as Polo Ralph Lauren as she works with leading session stylist Syd Hayes.

© PA

Now she has had her work recognised industry wide after becoming the first winner of the Independent Stylist category at the professional hairdressing industry’s most prestigious awards event, Most Wanted, which is presented by leading industry magazine Creative HEAD.

The awards were established in 2001, however the Independent Stylist category was new for 2019.

The category recognises a stylist looking after clients while busy building a personal profile away from the salon.

An impressive group of more than 50 independent judges deliberated over the winners including Joely Walker, beauty and health director at Grazia, Sonia Haria, beauty director at Telegraph Group and Gemma Bellman, director of Europe at Glossier.

Paula said: “This is the first ever Independent Stylist award and I couldn’t be here without my team, family, friends and of course the Syd (Hayes) squad.”

Catherine Handcock, publisher of Creative HEAD, added: “Paula is an exceptional talent and exactly the type of hairdresser we wanted to honour with the brand new award.

“She has a consistent, loyal clientele in-salon but beyond that she is exploring and excelling in other areas of the industry, forging her own reputation.

“A regular face backstage at prestigious fashion week shows, on-set with notable names and leading publications, as well as in demand by global brands, Paula’s incredible skill and editorial eye cement her as an exciting name in UK hairdressing.”