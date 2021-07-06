Former Dundee goalkeeper Jack Hamilton signs for Greenock Morton

Greenock Morton have snapped up former Dundee goalkeeper Jack Hamilton ahead of the new Championship season.

Gus McPherson moved to capture the former Scotland squad goalie on a one-year deal to replace the departed Aidan McAdams.

Hamilton went straight into the Ton squad to face Cumbernauld Colts in a friendly on Tuesday evening.

He joins Gozie Ugwu and Mark Russell in signing for Morton this summer.

The 27-year-old spent three seasons at Dens Park after leaving Hearts in 2018 and played 60 times for the Dark Blues.

He featured 18 times last season as James McPake’s side won promotion to the Premiership through the play-offs.

However, he was released at the end of his contract last month.

Hamilton represented Scotland through age groups from U/15 to U/21 and was called up to the full squad in May 2016.