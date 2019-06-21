Former Dundee goalkeeper Elliott Parish snapped up by St Johnstone

Former Dundee goalkeeper Elliott Parish has been snapped up by

St Johnstone.

The ex-England U/20 international left Dens Park at the end of last season.

Saints boss Tommy Wright has moved to secure the 29-year-old to challenge Zander Clark for the club’s No 1 jersey with Parish penning a two-year deal at McDiarmid Park.

Signed by Neil McCann in July 2017, Parish went on to play 30 times for the Dark Blues, keeping 11 clean sheets.

Another whose contract came to an end at Dens this summer is midfielder James Vincent, who has returned to former club Inverness Caley Thistle.

The winning goal scorer in their Scottish Cup Final success in 2015, Vincent has signed a two-year deal.

He played 37 times for Dundee.