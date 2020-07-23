Former Dundee goalie Derek Soutar lifts the lid on his part in ensuring football’s return after Covid-19 shutdown is in safe hands

Former Dundee goalie Derek Soutar has lifted the lid on his part in ensuring football’s return is in safe hands.

The ex-Dark Blues and Dons keeper is now an executive with Aberdeen-based Apex Industrial Chemicals, a leading research and development and manufacturing company.

For over two decades the firm has formulated and manufactured speciality products to the hygiene, transport, industrial and oil and gas sectors.

Now, though, they have entered an entirely different field as they come to the aid of clubs across the country in their response to the Covid-19 pandemic which has forced many into a fight for survival.

Soutar admits he’s missed the big-game buzz and the 39-year-old is enjoying being at the heart of the battle to get the game ready for its Premiership return next weekend.

Rather than protecting his goal like he used to in his prime, the Dundonian’s full focus is on keeping players, coaches and staff safe so they can lap up the thrills and spills like before.

He said: “We’ve been working flat out. There’s barely been a spare minute.

“But I’m not complaining because we’re doing our bit to make sure football and every other business returns in a safe manner throughout.

“We manufacture revolutionary anti-viral and sanitising products for decontaminating and sanitising all football/training equipment like balls, markers, poles, goals etc.

“The product range we have is also fantastic for inside and outside the stadium – changing rooms, showers, offices team coaches and mini buses.

“Nobody ever thought we would have to take such steps but it’s the reality now and we can’t be too careful.

“The clubs I speak to are so supportive. They realise the necessity of it all and are taking every step required to make everyone safe.

“It works from the Premiership right down the divisions, including junior and amateur divisions to boys and girls club football.”

Soutar has suffered like everyone else in the absence of any competitive action since mid-March but the ex-Ross County ace is counting down the days to next Saturday’s top-flight curtain-raiser.

He added: “Having retired after 17 years playing football I’ve now found a job I love.

“It’s great to be able to use my knowledge and experience from both careers to help clubs at this time.

“This is going to be the ‘new norm’. It will take time to adapt and I can help with that.

“Every player, manager, coach and supporter has found the last few months so hard without football.

“We’re all in the same boat as we love football. It’s what we’ve been brought up on and it’s what we live for at weekends.

“So I’m just glad to be playing my own part in helping get things back up and running.

“It’s still an exciting time even though it’s going to be different.

“From my point of view, I would to see Dundee back in the Premiership at the end of this campaign – in a safe way of course.”