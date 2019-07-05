Former Dundee gaffer Hartley feels he has a point to prove at Cove

Paul Hartley admits he feels he has a point to prove after returning to football management with Cove Rangers.

The former Dundee manager has been out of work since being sacked as Falkirk boss last August after losing the opening three league games of the 2018-19 Championship season.

Hartley, who guided Alloa to successive promotions in his first managerial job before moving to Dens in 2014, replaces John Sheran and Graeme Mathieson at the SPFL’s newest club.

Sheran, who suffered a heart attack in April, has become the club’s director of football, while Mathieson and first team coach Roy McBain have left the club.

Hartley said: “I think you always have something to prove.

“Falkirk was a tough gig. I made mistakes there but was I given enough time? I don’t think so. You have to learn from that.

“Once you come out of the game you look at what you could have done better.

“I have been given another opportunity and, hopefully, it is one we can grasp.

“It has been a long 10 months but I’m delighted to be back in.”

The former Scotland international will be assisted by Gordon Young, who was Hartley’s No 2 at Falkirk, and fitness coach Tam Ritchie.

The 42-year-old, who has signed a three-year deal, was impressed by the ambition shown by the Highland League winners as they gear up for a first season in League Two.

He said: “It reminds me a bit of Alloa in terms of the set-up.

“The board was also ambitious and I was given time to work there. I have that energy back again.”