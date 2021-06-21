A former Dundee Football Club player has admitted trying to attack his neighbour with a baseball bat.

John Carling also struggled with police officers during a separate incident at his home on Burnside Walk.

The 46-year-old is awaiting sentence after pleading guilty to the offences at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Carling admitted his guilt on the day he was due to stand trial.

He pled guilty to assaulting James Campbell on Burnside Walk by attempting to strike him on the head with a baseball bat on May 30 last year.

On June 2 last year, Carling obstructed police officers Callum Elder and Jamie Young by refusing to stand up, struggling with them and pulling his arms away from them at his home address.

Carling, who was also on the books at Arbroath, was previously jailed for 23 months in 2013 after taking a knife into a KFC restaurant while drunk.

In 2018, Carling became embroiled in a dispute with members of a Dundee drug and alcohol recovery group, during which he sent a number of abusive text messages.

Sheriff John Rafferty deferred sentence on Carling until July for a social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment to be prepared.