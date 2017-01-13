Homes are to be built on the site of a former Dundee fire station.

A planning application was lodged by Discovery Homes to build six houses on the site in Strathmore Avenue and Dundee City Council has now granted planning permission, although the work will not get under way until a further risk assessment is carried out.

The fire station closed down in 1991 when the brigade moved to a new base at Macalpine Road.

The proposed plans are designed for “modern family living”, with each property comprising of three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

All six properties would be accessed by a new road off Strathmore Avenue.

Discovery Homes director Richard Pratt previously said: “The site has been derelict for some time so it would be good to put something back into the community. Most of the houses will be manufactured off-site, so there would be minimal disruption to the area itself.”