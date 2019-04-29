Former Dundee FC player in car accident which claims the life of teammate

A former Dundee player has been injured in a crash which has claimed the life of a teammate in Turkey.

According Turkish news agency Anadolu, Steven Caulker, who played for the Dark Blues last season, is said to have been travelling from Kayseri when the mini-bus he was travelling in went off the road.

The 27-year-old, who now plays for Aytemiz Alanyaspor, was travelling with seven fellow players including Josef Sural – who died in hospital after suffering a fatal head injury in the collision.

According to Anadolu, Caulker was also injured in the crash and was taken to hospital.

The accident is said to have taken place near Alanya on Monday at around 2:30am Turkish time.

It came following a 1-1 draw with Kayserispor.

The driver of the mini-bus reportedly fell asleep at the wheel.

Caulker played for Spurs, Liverpool, Southampton, Cardiff City and Queen’s Park Rangers before moving to Dundee in February 2018.

He left for the Turkish club in September.

More to follow.