Former Dundee FC player faces charge of repeatedly punching man on the head

An ex-Dundee FC footballer faces trial next year on an assault charge.

Stephen McNally, 36, allegedly committed the offence on Arbroath Road on February 13 last year.

Prosecutors allege that McNally, who is currently a defender for junior side Lochee United, repeatedly punched Connor Mitchell on the head to his injury.

McNally, of The Cedars, appeared 28 times for Dundee from 2004 to 2006 and also played for Peterhead, Forfar and Montrose.

At Dundee Sheriff Court a plea of not guilty was tendered on his behalf, and trial was fixed for May by Sheriff Alison Michie.