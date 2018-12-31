Former Dundee favourite Gary Harkins moves to Partick Thistle and could face United this weekend

Two former Dundee midfielders have completed moves to Championship outfits.

Dens cult hero Gary Harkins left Queen of the South this week and has signed up for a second spell at Partick Thistle.

Jags boss Gary Caldwell has secured the 33-year-old on an 18-month deal and he’s now expected to make his debut against old rivals Dundee United at Tannadice on Saturday.

Also on the move is Nicky Low, who left Derry City at the end of the Irish season in November. The 26-year-old moved from Aberdeen to Dundee in 2015 but his time at Dens was injury-hit and saw him put out on an extended loan to Derry.

© SNS

It became permanent this year but he returned home at the end of his contract and has signed for Queen of the South.