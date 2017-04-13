A former director of Dundee FC and one of Scotland’s richest men, who fled the country after going bankrupt, has been forced to return home after his Middle Eastern dream went “bust”.

Calum Melville moved to Dubai to rebuild his empire, leaving a string of debts in his wake, but he was forced to leave his home and office space in the UAE over unpaid bills.

He said he “refused to give up”, despite having racked up more than £750,000 in debts and losses.

He claimed he planned to raise the cash to try to restart the business — OIM Energy Group DMCC — in Dubai to pay people back and insisted he was “absolutely, unequivocally not crooked”.

The extent of Mr Melville’s money troubles came to light in March 2014 when he was evicted from his multi-million-pound home beside Gleneagles. A sheriff gave him 14 days to pack his bags for failing to pay back the Clydesdale Bank.

Two years ago he was declared bankrupt when he failed to pay back the £450,000 he owed.

Despite previously claiming he was “perfectly comfortable in Dubai” in his £3 million home and driving a 2015 Bentley Continental GT Speed, he now admits he and his wife Susan, the company’s main director, are “stuffed” and said the business was “bust”.

He said: “We’re out of cash. We’re stuffed. Everything is bust. We just need to start from scratch.

“Nobody likes me because people think I owe them money, but Susan and I ploughed an absolute fortune into that business — probably £350,000 of our own money.”

Mr Melville accepted he had not paid his employees in the last few months before he left but said his goal was to raise the cash to try to start the business again in Dubai to pay people back.