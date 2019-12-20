Former Dundee department store to be reborn as whisky bar and Asian restaurant

The transformation of part of a former landmark department store is set to be finished off with a three-floor Asian restaurant and whisky bar.

Local hospitality firm Macmerry 300 Ltd has been given the green light to open North East on the second, third and fourth floors of the former Draffens department store above Bubu.

The restaurant will serve up Asian-inspired dishes and additionally sell Scottish and Asian whiskies to be consumed off of the premises.

© DC Thomson

NHS Tayside had opposed the selling of whiskies due to a contravention of Dundee City Council’s off-sales overprovision policy, but the Dundee City Licensing Board allowed the proposal to proceed, pending permission from planning officers for physical alterations to the building.

Macmerry already operates a number of venues in the Draffens building on the Nethergate, such as the speakeasy-style bar also called Draffens, cocktail bar The Blue Room and cafe Bubu.

The firm also runs the Bird and Bear restaurant and the Abandon Ship bar at the waterfront.

Phil Donaldson, director of Macmerry, told councillors at a meeting on Thursday that the venue would be “high-end” and would not tolerate problem drinkers.

He said: “Across all our venues we operate in an extremely responsible manner and we are all about quality of drinks rather than quantity.

“We’re offering this because it doesn’t exist in the town already – it’s quality as opposed to bargain cheap booze.

“My plan is to develop the whole building and bring something interesting to each floor of what was once Draffens department store.

“Problem drinkers and abusive customers will not be accepted within the venue.”

© Supplied

Despite protests from public health consultant Emma Fletcher, who warned of a rise in “off-sales by creep”, board convener Stewart Hunter moved to approve the application.

However, the councillor had some words of warning for Mr Donaldson as he waved it through.

He said: “This is a bit of tricky one – it falls into a grey area between what our policy covers and what our policy doesn’t cover.

“We expect this to be bespoke, high-end and expensive whisky. This is going to be something different from just any off-sales so I’m happy to move approval on those grounds.”

© DC Thomson

Draffens was one of Dundee’s best loved department stores in its heyday.

The store became Debenhams in March 1981 and the part of the building set to be refurbished was re-purposed as residential accommodation at the turn of the millennium when the department store chain relocated to the new Overgate centre.