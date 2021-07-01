Former Dundee defender Steven Caulker signs for Turkish giants Fenerbahce

Ex-Dundee defender Steven Caulker will team up with Mesut Ozil this season after signing for Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

The former Tottenham and Liverpool man has revitalised his career in Turkey after personal problems dogged his latter years in the UK.

Since leaving Dens Park in 2018, Caulker has helped unfancied Super Lig side Alanyaspor to fifth and seventh-placed finishes.

And his form prompted an approach from Istanbul giants Fener as they bid to regain the national league title for the first time since 2018.

Speaking in Turkish to Fenerbahce TV, Caulker said: “I think Fenerbahçe is the biggest club in Turkey!

“It is also the club with the best squad. I think the fans will be in the stadium this season and we will see that we will be champions.

“I feel very good. I am so happy today.

“First of all, I would like to thank Alanyaspor.

“Alanyaspor trusted me and gave me a chance. That’s why Alanyaspor will always be in my heart.

“But now I am in Fenerbahçe, I am very excited and very happy.”

On learning Turkish, Caulker added: “Turkish is very difficult for me. I studied a lot because I came to Turkey two years ago.

“I decided that I wanted to stay in Turkey and I wanted to go to the big team, I want to play in Fenerbahçe. That’s why I learned Turkish.

“It was difficult, but I understand and can speak a little.”

Time at Dundee

After beginning his career at White Hart Lane and earning an England cap in 2012, playing and scoring against Sweden, Caulker’s career promised much.

However, he admitted in 2017 to problems off the pitch with alcohol, gambling addiction and depression which led him to considering suicide.

The towering defender would play in the Premier League for Cardiff and QPR before a surprise loan to Liverpool to cover injuries followed.

He left QPR by mutual consent before Dundee manager Neil McCann signed him six weeks later.

Signing an 18 month deal, Caulker scored on his Dark Blues debut at Kilmarnock before the club knocked back an approach from Rosenborg in April 2018.

The central defender would play 17 times for Dundee before activating a clause in his contract to leave for free in August of that year.

After leaving Dens Park, Caulker signed for Super Lig side Alanyaspor the following January.

Within six months he had helped the provincial side to a fifth-placed finish, above giants Fener and Galatasaray.

That was despite a horror minibus crash in which team-mate Josef Sural was killed.

Despite that, Alanyaspor earned their place in the Europa League only to be knocked out at the first hurdle by Norwegians Rosenborg.

Last season they finished in seventh place, earning Caulker his move to Istanbul.

Fenerbahce finished third last season, two points behind champions Besiktas.

Scotland call?

Though he has played for England, Caulker qualifies for Scotland through his grandmother and can switch allegiances under Fifa rules.

While at Dundee, the defender contacted Scotland coach Steven Reid indicating his desire to play for Scotland.

The centre-back remains an option for Steve Clarke if the national team boss in looking for help in defence.