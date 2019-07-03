Former Dundee defender Ryan McGowan heads down under to sign for Sydney FC

Former Dundee and Dundee United defender Ryan McGowan has returned home to Australia to sign for Sydney FC.

The 29-year-old was a part of the Dark Blues team relegated from the Premiership last season, after spending the second part of the campaign on loan from Bradford City, and also had time at United in season 2015/16.

The 20-times capped Australian international also counts Hearts as one of his former clubs, lifting the Scottish Cup with the Gorgie side in 2012.

He returns to Oz to sign with A-League club Sydney on a two-year deal after spells in China and the UAE.

McGowan made 15 appearances for the Dee last season.