Former Dundee defender Caulker says he’s ready for Scotland call-up

Former Dundee defender Steven Caulker has told the Scotland management team he is ready to commit to Steve Clarke’s cause.

The 27-year-old spent eight months at Dens Park in 2018, helping the Dee avoid relegation from the Premiership before leaving for Turkish side Alanyaspor, where he has helped them reach the top of the table.

The ex-Tottenham and Liverpool centre-back has one England cap, won in a friendly in which he scored against Sweden in 2012 but is eligible to switch his allegiance because of a Scottish grandmother

And Caulker has told Scots coach Steven Reid that is something he is keen to do.

“I spoke to Steven a little while ago and he’s been in good form for his club side and doing well in the league,” said Reid.

“It seems like he’s in a really good place at the minute. He’s enjoying his football and life again. So he’s definitely one that will be monitored and, yes, you never know.

“He was really positive. We’ll see what happens next. I know him and played against him a few times at club level.

“He obviously played for some big sides in England and got some big moves.

“I think it’s well-documented he’s had his difficulties. I think he’s found a place now, out of the media spotlight, and it looks like he’s really enjoying his family time and his football.

“It’s good to see and at some stage we’ll definitely be making the trip and seeing how he gets on.”

Reid added: “Steven definitely could be an asset with his Premier League experience. We’ll be monitoring him closely as we move forward.

“Steven has made it clear he’d like to be considered. The key point is that he’s gone out of his way to make that clear. He phoned me directly.”