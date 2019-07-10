Former Dundee college campus for sale, with plans for 135 apartments on site

The former campus of Dundee College has been put up for sale, with permission in place for hundreds of new apartments.

Plans to build 111 new apartments and 24 short-stay serviced apartments at the former Dundee College of Commerce were approved in February last year.

Also included in the proposal was a shared social and leisure space with cafe, launderette, cinema, gym, storage space, shared living and “home working” areas.

Property firm JLL and J&E Shepherd are marketing the building on behalf of owner Whiteburn.

Makela Milne, associate director at JLL, said: “Number 30 Constitution Road lies in an established residential area, within walking distance of the city’s universities, restaurants, cafes and shops.

“It is also close to the train station and new V&A, making it a prime location for residential redevelopment of scale and significance.

“Dundee is an attractive place to live, work and study in, and we expect to see good interest in the site, particularly as Dundee continues to benefit from significant investment and regeneration of the city centre.”

The building is also a good location for students with Dundee and Abertay Universities and Duncan of Jordonstone College of Art and Design located less than a mile away.

Built in 1970, the building was part of Dundee College of Commerce for four decades before shutting its doors in 2011.