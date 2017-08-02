A Tayside man is in custody today after fraudulently taking more than £1,000,000 from Dundee City Council.

Mark Conway, 52, of Latch Road, Brechin, formed a “fraudulent scheme” to take £1,065,085.32 from the local authority between August 6 2009 and May 25 2016.

He is said to have done so while employed as an IT officer for the council.

Conway appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh today and plead guilty to entering the local authority’s computerised payment ledger entries purporting to represent sums due to genuine suppliers to the council.

Instead he transferred the sums to bank accounts under his control.

Judge Buchanan remanded Conway in custody and deferred sentence for reports until August 24 at the High Court in Glasgow.

We’ll have more on this in tonight’s Evening Telegraph.