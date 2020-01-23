Former Dundee, Celtic and Rangers star Kenny Miller leaves Partick Thistle

Kenny Miller is looking for a new club after leaving Partick Thistle by mutual agreement.

The 40-year-old scored 10 goals for Thistle after joining last summer but manager Ian McCall wanted to make room in his squad for new signing Brian Graham.

Miller signed for Partick from Dundee in June last year, having played 33 times for the Dark Blues and netting eight goals.

The former Scottish international also played for Hibs, Wolves, Celtic, had two spells at Rangers and also played for Vancouver Whitecaps, among other clubs, since his professional debut in 1997.

He is one of only five post-war players to have played for both Rangers and Celtic.

Miller said on Thistle’s official website: “I’ve really enjoyed my time at Firhill and would like to thank both Gary (Caldwell) and Ian, all the coaching staff, backroom team, my team-mates and, of course, the fans for their support.

“I wish the club the best of luck for the rest of the season and beyond – hopefully Thistle are back in the top flight soon.”

Ian McCall added: “Kenny’s footballing CV speaks for itself and while at Firhill he has displayed the same commitment and drive and set the same standards for himself as he has throughout his career.”

One of Miller’s most notable appearances for Dundee was when he netted a hat-trick against Hamilton (see video below).