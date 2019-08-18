Former Dundee care home to be demolished and replaced with housing development

A former care home is set to be demolished and replaced with a new housing development after the diocese looking after it agreed to sell up.

Wellburn House on Liff Road had been providing care to the elderly of Dundee for more than 150 years until it was closed by the Diocese of Dunkeld in 2017.

The site was purchased by the diocese from the Little Sisters of the Poor and closed after inspectors found issues with the home’s gas and water supplies.

The Catholic organisation has since maintained the 7.7 acre site at an annual cost of £60,000.

However, it has now agreed a conditional sale with property firm Persimmon Homes, which will acquire the site upon the approval of planning permission.

The cost of the sale has not been disclosed by the diocese, which announced the plans, but the Bishop of Dunkeld Stephen Robson says the money will be used to fund “local and wider diocesan initiatives”.

© DC Thomson

He hopes locals will forgive plans to demolish the home and the surrounding buildings, given the long-term benefits for the region’s Catholic population.

Bishop Robson said: “I hope this news will be welcomed by the local community and parishioners alike as it will breathe new life into the site of Wellburn House while raising money that can be used to support our projects.

“We are passionate about Dundee and the communities we are involved with and look forward to seeing a new community thrive in the city.”

Persimmon says it will host a consultation event on the plans early next month.

It is understood the housebuilder will submit a planning notice to Dundee City Council, formally alerting the authority to its intentions for the site, in the coming days.

A Persimmon spokeswoman confirmed it is drawing up plans for Wellburn House, with the sale subject to planning approval.