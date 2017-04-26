A former city centre bar is set to be reborn as a “laidback” coffee shop with the student crowd in mind.

The Cerberus Bar on Dundee’s Bell Street closed in October last year and has lain empty since.

However, the pub is poised to reopen next month as The Lab — a relaxed coffee shop and bar venue just yards from Abertay University.

The Lab’s new manager, Nathan Stewart, said the revamped venue was an “amazing” opportunity for students in the area.

Nathan, who is currently an assistant manager at the Logie Bar, said: “The idea of The Lab is that it will be the opposite of the type of pubs we have at the moment.

“We’ll be doing a bit of everything, such as nice drinks, coffee and cakes. We want it to be laidback.

“People can come and have a nice drink, a nice cocktail or something, and we are getting power points installed so people can bring in their laptops to study.

“We’re even seeing if we can get acoustic sets arranged for a bit of music too.”

The Lab will open its doors on May 19, and the venue is currently looking for three or four staff — ideally students — to work in the bar on a part-time basis.

Nathan, 28, added: “We’re expecting a good trade from the student crowd since Abertay is just down the road.

“Bell Street is a really good place for us to be based as it means people can get out of the university to study. We’re looking for three or four people at the moment for us opening on May 19.

“It could be more depending on how things go.”

He said he was now accepting CVs for the positions, and added: “We’re accepting applications up until the end of next week.”

Cerberus first opened in 2012 and attracted a “rock” crowd, occasionally hosting live gigs with local punk and metal bands until the venue closed.

Those running Cerberus have now decamped to the Firefly bar on Ward Road, leaving the Bell Street venue available for a new business venture.

David Crowe, owner of the site, said the Lab would be a “change” from how Cerberus was run and added that he hoped to attract a new crowd.

He said: “Cerberus has been shut for seven months and we just wanted to change it about and make it into something new.

“There’s a place nearby that does quite a good trade with the High School selling food and we’d like to do that with the student crowd.

“We’ve had people in for the last two weeks doing the place up, upholsterers and electricians and that sort of thing. I really like the idea of a cafe bar and just decided it was something we were going to do — just relax with coffee and snacks, that sort of thing.”