Former Dundee and Rangers player Grant Adam admits embezzling £15,000 from his grandfather

A former Dundee player has admitted scamming £15,000 from his elderly grandfather.

Grant Adam pled guilty to embezzling the money from 78-year-old Charles Adam’s Post Office account.

The 30-year-old pocketed the pensioner’s cash at various locations in Dundee while acting as Power of Attorney over his finances.

Sentence at Dundee Sheriff Court was deferred on Adam, the brother of Dundee FC captain Charlie Adam, for reports to be prepared.