Former Dundee and Montrose player Chic McLelland dies aged 63

Chic McLelland who played for both Dundee and Montrose has died at the age of 67.

The left back made a combined 192 appearances for the two teams between 1981 and 1990, before taking up a managerial position with Montrose FC for the 1990 to 1991 season.

He was a fan favourite for Aberdeen FC as he netting in three goals in 154 performances for the Dons.

Aberdeen’s lead scout, Brian Paterson, broke the sad news over Twitter today, he said: “RIP Chic, great man and a great mentor to me. Never be forgotten.”

— Brian Paterson (@BrianPaterson) December 26, 2020

The club also paid tribute by saying: “Everyone is saddened to hear the news about the passing of Chic McLelland.

— Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) December 26, 2020

“The left back made over 200 appearances during the 1970s for The Dons and then did a great job whilst in charge of the AFC Youth Academy.

“Our thoughts are with his family. RIP”

Between 1979 and 1981 Mr McLelland play for Motherwell making 51 appearances and scoring once before performing in front of Dens Park for Dundee in 1981 to 1983.

He saw out his playing career at Montrose before taking a managerial role at the club in the 1990-1991 season.