Former Dundee and Dundee United defender Lewis Toshney hangs up his boots and steps into management

Lewis Toshney is the new manager of Downfield after announcing his retirement from the professional game.

The former Dundee and Dundee United defender has hung up his boots at the age of 28 to take on the helm at the Spiders.

Toshney’s career included playing for Celtic, Kilmarnock, Ross County, Cowdenbeath, Brechin City and Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

However, a series of injuries disrupted his time on the pitch, playing just 136 times since making his Hoops debut in 2011.

Toshney announced his move to the dugout on social media: “With the support of my family and friends, I would like to make this statement announcing my official retirement from professional football.

“I have enjoyed a long and successful playing career, filled with incredible experiences, opportunities and many setbacks and comebacks.

“Football is my life and I consider myself extremely lucky to have been able to make a career out of something I love so passionately.

“After much deliberation, I feel the time has now come to take the next step and put my efforts into utilise my skills and knowledge off the pitch.

“I am proud to announce my grateful acceptance as the newly-appointed manager for Downfield Junior Football Club.

“I have great plans for a successful future working alongside the Spiders.”

Former team-mates were quick to wish Toshney well, including Scott Robertson, Simon Murray, Scott Fraser, Lee Mair, Tam Scobbie, Tony Watt and Mitch Megginson among others.

The Dundonian was a Challenge Cup winner in his time at Tannadice and scored five times during his career.

He also netted for Scotland U/21s in five international appearances.

Downfield stated they fought off competition to land Toshney and are delighted with the appointment.

In a brief statement they said: “[We are] working hard on and off the pitch behind the scenes and after fighting off a lot of competition, we are delighted to announce Lewis Toshney as the club’s new manager.

“Welcome to the club Lewis.”