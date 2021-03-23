Former director of Dundee restaurant Brassica denies fraud

The former director of a defunct Dundee restaurant has denied stealing thousands of pounds from her business and defrauding insurance and finance companies.

Dea McGill, 52, allegedly embezzled and fraudulently obtained almost £140,000 between December 2017 and October 2018.

The offences were said to have been committed while McGill was a director of TayOne Food Limited, the parent company of Brassica, located under the Caird Hall on Shore Terrace.

Prosecutors allege McGill forged a personal guarantee for a leasing agreement and made a false application for finance to pay for bespoke furniture.

McGill was not present when the case called at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A plea of not guilty was tendered on her behalf by solicitor Ross Donnelly, to the four charges she faces on indictment.

It is alleged McGill, of Fort Street, Broughty Ferry, embezzled £22,006.55 from Brassica between December 4 2017 and October 8 2018.

Between May 3 and July 11 2018, McGill allegedly uttered as genuine a personal guarantee featuring the name Rami Sarraf at Fort Street, White Pearl Dental Practice on Dudhope Terrace, CAS Leasing Co, Manor Farm, Southampton.

This was allegedly in the knowledge it had been forged, which led her to receive a leasing agreement worth £42,520.03.

McGill allegedly pretended to Armada Asset Finance, Topsham, Devon, that Danijel Vrbas was engaged to supply bespoke furniture to TayOne Food Limited for £37,000, between February 1 2018 and May 4 2018.

It is alleged this was false and McGill fraudulently received the money.

McGill is accused of committing an identical offence against Aurora Leasing Limited, Whetstone, London, between February 1 2018 and June 11 2018, for £37,700.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown continued McGill’s first diet until May.