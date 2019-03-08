Former Dens favourite Wighton determined to get off the mark for Hearts against Dundee

Craig Wighton insists he is ready to plug the gap left by Steven Naismith in Craig Levein’s Hearts line-up – and he hopes it’s against old club Dundee at Dens Park tomorrow.

Jambos fans fear they may have seen the last of on-loan Norwich forward Naismith after it was confirmed he faces up to 10 weeks out having been sent for knee surgery.

However, the timing has worked in Wighton’s favour as he prepares to make his own return from a two-month lay-off with an ankle injury.

Wighton knows just how important the former Kilmarnock, Rangers and Everton star has been for Hearts this season.

But he believes he can step into the 32-year-old’s shoes and ensure the Jambos do not

stumble like they did when Naismith spent eight weeks out earlier this campaign.

Now the former Dundee youngster has pleaded with Levein to let him take the Scotland international’s jersey when Hearts make the trip to Dens.

The 21-year-old said: “You don’t even have to look at what Steven has achieved in his career, he’s done so much even this season for us with the amount of goals he’s got.

“It’s a big task for everyone, all the forwards, to replace that.

“We missed Steven the last time he was out so it’s up to us to step up.”

Wighton is yet to open his Hearts account as his first six months in Edinburgh were

hampered by injury.

Now he is back to full fitness, the Scotland U/21 front man is desperate to get off the mark.

And he warned his former Dark Blues paymasters he will not let his old loyalties get in his way if he is given the nod to take on Jim McIntyre’s side.

“It feels a bit like a fresh start now that I’m injury free,” said Wighton, who clinched a £100,000 switch from Tayside back in August.

“I actually feel I’m in better shape now than when I first came to the club.

“I’ve had a few games back-to-back in the reserves. Even though it’s not first-team level it’s good to get them under my belt as I’ve not had that for a while.

“I’m feeling sharp and if I do get called upon this weekend I’ll be ready. Hopefully, I can open my account.

“I’m a Hearts player so it doesn’t matter who it’s against. It’s irrelevant.

“I obviously appreciate what Dundee did for my career but I’m at Hearts now and if I get a chance tomorrow I’ll definitely be looking to score.”