Former Dee Wieghorst interested in speaking to Dundee about manager role

Former Dundee midfielder Morten Wieghorst would welcome the chance to speak to the Dark Blues about their vacant manager role.

The Dens Park club are on the lookout for a new boss after sacking Jim McIntyre last Sunday following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

Among the contenders for the role are Ayr boss Ian McCall, former Killie manager Kenny Shiels, Alloa’s Jim Goodwin and ex-Ross County gaffer Derek Adams.

Wieghorst returned to his first Scottish club last month to be unducted into the club’s Hall of Fame and is currently searching for a new manager’s job after leaving Aalborg last year.

He said: “First of all, I feel sorry for Jim McIntyre losing his job.

“It is never a nice situation to be in as a coach.

“Secondly, I have always said that I am always open to go back to Scotland one day.

“Myself and my family had a wonderful time at Dundee and then Celtic.

“We were there for almost 10 years and had great memories.

“The fans are passionate and knowledgeable about football.

“It is a great place to be because they love football.

He added: “To be more concrete, there has been no contact with Dundee.

“I am not a coach who likes to hype himself in that context.

“Right now, in general, I am looking at my options as I would like to get going in time for the new season.

“There are one or two options in Denmark and one or two abroad. I am weighing up my options at the moment. I would not rule anything out.”

Wieghorst said he had never applied for a coaching job without being invited to do so first but added: “There is first time for everything”.