Former chair of West End Community Council to stand trial over fraud claims

A former gin boss is to stand trial over claims he made received licences to sell alcohol fraudulently.

Peter Menzies, who was the managing director of Dundee Gin, is charged with making seven bogus claims for licences to sell alcohol at events between June and July 2018.

He has since resigned from the company, as of October 3.

Prosecutors allege that Menzies formed a fraudulent scheme at The Vine function suite in order to obtain an occasional licence.

The charge states that through the hands of his servant, Michael Barbour, he applied to Dundee City Council and Angus Council for occasional licences in the name of Robert Bruce, a former employee.

This was allegedly for events related to his business. It is alleged that Menzies, who was formerly chair of the West End Community Council, induced Dundee City Council to provide him with seven occasional licences obtained by fraud.

The 52-year-old, of Magdalen Yard Road, did not appear in the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court but today submitted letter pleading not guilty.

Sheriff John Rafferty fixed a trial for February 27 with an intermediate diet on February 6.