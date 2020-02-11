Former Celtic star and Dundee United boss Jackie McNamara in ‘critical but stable’ condition after brain bleed

Former Celtic defender and Dundee United manager Jackie McNamara is in a “critical but stable” condition in an English hospital.

Hull University Teaching Hospital’s NHS Trust issued a statement regarding the former Scotland international, after it was reported he had suffered a bleed on the brain.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

It’s understood the 46-year-old was out walking when he began feeling unwell before collapsing near his home.

He was rushed to a hospital in York before being transferred to Hull Royal Infirmary.

His daughter posted an update via his Twitter account to let people know how the former full-back was, adding that her family asked for privacy at a difficult time.

This is Jackie’s daughter. Thank you all for your kind words and support. My dad is getting the best care possible, as you all can understand this is difficult for us as a family and request privacy at this time. ❤️ — Jackie McNamara (@Jackie_Mc4) February 10, 2020

Dundee United posted an update saying the thoughts of everyone at the club were with the former manager.

McNamara was in charge at Tannadice from 2013 until 2015, reaching cup finals against St Johnstone and Celtic.

The thoughts of everyone at Dundee United are with ex-Manager Jackie McNamara and his family today 🧡🖤 pic.twitter.com/BK2n9OhQ0V — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) February 10, 2020

In January 2019, he returned to Scottish football as a consultant for Dunfermline.

Celtic released a statement via Twitter, saying the thoughts and prayers of all at the club were with the former player and his family.

The thoughts and prayers of everyone at #CelticFC are with Jackie and his family. pic.twitter.com/3yeSvVwInJ — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) February 10, 2020

The defender made 33 appearances for Scotland during his playing career, and 358 for Celtic, scoring 10 goals for the Parkhead side.

Former Celtic striker John Hartson posted on his Twitter account, saying he was “worried sick” for his former teammate.

Worried sick for my former teammate and great friend Jackie McNamara who collapsed at home Saturday with a bleed on the brain.. my thoughts are with his wife Samantha and the children 🙏🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻🍀 — John Hartson (@JohnHartson10) February 10, 2020

McNamara went on to lift four league titles, three Scottish Cups and three League Cups during his 10-year spell at Parkhead.

He lifted the Scottish Cup as club captain in 2004 and 2005.

© SNS

A spokeswoman for Hull University Teaching Hospital’s NHS Trust said: “We can confirm Jackie McNamara was admitted to Hull Royal Infirmary on Sunday night and is currently being cared for in our Intensive Care Unit.

“He remains in a critical but stable condition.

“We are supporting both Jackie and his family, who request their privacy to be respected at this time.”