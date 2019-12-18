Former Carseview patient describes time in Dundee hospital as ‘neglect of care’

A former patient of Carseview has hit out at what she claims is a “complete neglect” of care by the mental health unit.

The patient, who asked to remain anonymous, was admitted to the mental health facility in January 2013 to receive treatment for a condition called adjustment disorder.

But she claims her time at the unit was marred by incidents of self-harm and says she did not receive adequate care to help her manage her mental health problems.

That was despite family members raising concerns with staff about the possibility she could self harm.

The woman said: “I was admitted to Carseview back in January 2013 when I was suffering from what is called adjustment disorder, which is a bit like PTSD.

“It had stemmed from dealing with a family member who was a drug addict and the stress of that.

“But within the first few days of being in Carseview I had already cut my wrists using my earrings.

“My husband had phoned them to say items like earrings were missing from the house and that they should be careful.

“They spoke to me about it but nobody checked for that.”

Further incidents of self-harm followed when the patient claims she was left without supervision in a day room for two and a half hours.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

She was pulling her hair out but admitted the staff “didn’t seem to notice”.

She said: “Another patient had to actually tell some of the staff members what was happening but they were told to mind their own business.

“For it to happen once is bad enough, but for it to happen two days in a row is just not good enough.”

© DC Thomson

The former patient has spoken out about her experience after a 50-year-old woman was found dead at the unit.

There were calls for an “immediate investigation” to be carried out into the circumstances of the death, something the former patient has backed.

She believes there should be an increased focus on the patients and ways to help them work through their problems.

She said: “I was in Carseview for three months and in my opinion there was complete neglect.

“When I pulled my hair out the response was to call my husband and ask him to bring a hat because it was unsettling other patients.

“I have spoken to others who have been in there who have similar concerns so it can’t be all of us that are wrong.

“It’s really sad that people are dying in Carseview.

“There were people there that were a lot worse than me and it’s upsetting that it seems they are not getting the help they need.

“I think there should be interaction with the patients because you could be sitting there for hours without speaking to anyone.”

© Supplied

Gordon Paterson, Chief Officer of the Perth and Kinross Health and Social Care Partnership said, said: “Due to patient confidentiality we cannot comment on individual patients.

“Mental health is a priority for both Perth and Kinross Integration Joint Board and NHS Tayside.

“We are absolutely determined to deliver the best possible mental health services for the people of Tayside whether that be in the community or in a hospital care setting.

“I would encourage the former patient to get in touch so that we can discuss her concerns.”