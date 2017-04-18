A former Broughty Ferry butcher’s shop is to be given a new lease of life as a coffee shop and deli.

Robertson of Broughty Ferry closed its doors in September 2014 and has lain empty ever since.

However, a planning application submitted to Dundee City Council on behalf of Forgan’s, who owns the site, to convert the hollowed-out shopfront into a coffee shop has been approved.

The fitted-out coffee shop will complement both the existing restaurant and surrounding buildings on Brook Street.

Neil Cooney of the Broughty Ferry Traders Association welcomed the move, adding: “It’s good news — Forgan’s have done a great job and as much as there’s no shortage of coffee shops here it fits quite nicely in Broughty Ferry.”