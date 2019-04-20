Former brides and grooms invited to Dundee church’s 140th anniversary

A Dundee church is looking to celebrate its 140-year anniversary by inviting former brides and grooms back for a special ceremony.

Gilfillan Memorial Church will be holding a special event this September with a specially commissioned wedding cake to boot.

The church started life in the old Kinnaird Hall, on Bank Street, before it moved to Whitehall Crescent in 1879.

Rev Doctor Lee Raynor said he hopes couples – many of whom he expects to have moved across the globe – will come back and join in the church’s milestone. He said: “In discussing the amount of people that have been married here, we reckon it must be well into the thousands.

“We’ve started the process of looking through the old registrar books.

“Naturally, people will have moved from the homes they had then and have perhaps moved around the world.

“There are visitors who have visited in the past on open days that now live as far a field as Canada and the USA.”

Gilfillan Memorial Church chairwoman Anna Easton was herself married in the church in 1970.

Mrs Easton said she will be on hand to join brides and grooms in the celebration.

She added: “We are hoping this story may bring the attention of the event to people around the world.

“I know in the past we’ve had so many people come and say ‘my mum and dad were married here’.

“It would be great to get as many brides and grooms back into the place where they said their vows.”

Andy Foster, from Menzieshill, has scoured through documents from the church’s 125th anniversary, which took place in 2004, to see if he can find people who visited all those years ago.

Andy – who got married in the church in 1965 – said he was excited at the thought of seeing so many people at the party.

He said: “It’s a great idea. We hope we can trigger the minds of people who still live locally and they may be able to contact folk who now live further afield.

“This will be one of the biggest celebrations the church has ever had.”

Rev Raynor said the church will also be welcoming hundreds of delegates from across the UK as part of the Congregational Federation meeting this May.

It will be the first time Dundee has hosted the event.

He added: “It’s certainly a very exciting year for the church.”