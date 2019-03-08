Former banker vows to help Dundee folk claim back cash lost from poor pension advice

A former banker has vowed to help the people of Dundee claim back cash lost from poor advice on their pensions.

Mike Begg, director at Beat the Banks which is based in the city, has admitted hearing “horror stories” of people being scammed out of tens of thousands of pounds through unregulated pension investments.

The term refers to people who have taken advice on transferring parts of their pensions to receive higher rates of investment, only to be left heartbroken and angry when the deals offered fail to live up to the promise.

The Financial Conduct Authority has already become involved in some cases, which has led to those responsible facing serious punishment.

Some of the examples of unregulated pension investments include poor standards of advice, failure to carry out correct assessments on the financial position of the people involved or a lack of explanation over the risks.

Now Mike and his team of ex-bankers will help those affected claim as much money back as they can.

Beat the Banks has already helped the people of Dundee claim back £30 million in mis-sold Payment Protection Insurance (PPI), with the deadline for claiming the money coming on August 29.

As well as their efforts with the controversial PPI, Mike and his team will look to aid those who have lost massive sums from their pensions.

Mike said: “We are already hearing horror stories locally of people being scammed out of tens of thousands of pounds.

“People are being lured into transferring their pension pots and as a result are losing everything that might be in there.

“We are aiming to guide and advise people how not to fall into these traps.

“Anyone who has worked hard all their lives and ensured they have a viable pension pot to look after them in later years deserves to be able to enjoy those hard-earned rewards.

“Therefore, the process of transferring all or part of their pensions in a bid to earn a higher rate of investment return also deserves to involve reliable, honest and knowledgeable advice from the professionals.

“Unfortunately customers don’t always get what they’re entitled to.”

Mike insists it’s important for anyone who has lost money to be looked after and be able to claim back as much as possible.

He said: “Customers are required to be treated fairly and with due regard to their interests, and it’s sad to say that in some instances this has not happened at all.

“Some of the more unscrupulous providers of pensions transfers seem to have been more concerned with earning a high commission than with offering sound advice that could and should have been relied upon.

“Losing all or part of your pension pot can be traumatic, but we’re here to help in what can be an extremely upsetting ordeal.”

About 64 million PPI policies were sold between 1990 and 2010 and most people who took it are entitled to money back – with some payments worth thousands of pounds.