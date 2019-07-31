Former bank building in Dundee to be turned into restaurant and pub

A landmark building on Dundee’s Nethergate is set to live on as a brand new restaurant and pub.

Nethergate House – latterly a Clydesdale Bank branch until it closed in 2017 – will be renamed Casa under proposals approved by city planners.

The new eatery will provide an external bar – a converted shipping container – in front of the building to cater for “coffee drinkers, food customers and the sociable drinker”.

Dundee City Council’s planning department has given the plans the green light, noting that the restaurant plan would “not be out of character” for the area.

In a decision notice, planners said: “Within the city centre the proposed uses are acceptable and would not be out of character with the surrounding land uses.”

Local businessman Tahir Ramzan is behind the plans for the £899,000 house.

He said: “We feel this stunning site will be complimentary to the city centre and hope to offer a new food and drink experience to compliment the rest of the city centre.

“Full details will be released after (licensing applications are approved).”

Agents acting on behalf of Clydesdale described him as a specialist in “sourcing vacant sites in need of investment or rebranding”.

Mr Ramzan is behind other ventures like London Nightclub and the Boudoir Bar – and has submitted plans to turn the old Nethergate branch of Santander into a sandwich shop, as reported in the Tele.

He recently held a well-attended silent disco event in the gardens of the site, which attracted controversy as it was held on the same day as the Dundee Dance Event.

A planning statement included with the application states: “The proposal will facilitate the re-use of the building and this is essential to justify the level of investment necessary to secure the future of the listed building.”

Despite approving the application, the council has attached a number of mandatory conditions to the Casa plans.

These largely relate to ensuring noise levels are kept to a minimum and that outdoor seating areas are only open for specified hours.

However, the external bar has been given a fixed time limit of three years of operation before it must be removed.

Nethergate House is an A-listed building, believed to have been built in 1790 by the architect Samuel Bell.

It attracted national attention in 1996 after a pair of robbers armed with a handgun threatened staff and customers, making off with a four-figure sum in stolen cars.

The pair were never caught despite a nationwide appeal on BBC TV programme Crimewatch.

The branch then closed several years ago and, silent disco aside, has been unused since.