Dens Park new boy Glen Kamara admits he’s stepping into the unknown after swapping north London for Dundee.

The Finland U/21 international, though, is determined to kickstart his career by impressing for the Dark Blues.

Former Arsenal youth Kamara was unveiled on Thursday after a trial and has quickly endeared himself to fans after good displays in the centre of midfield in friendlies against Arbroath and Bolton on Friday night.

The real test, though, begins tomorrow night as Kamara and his new team-mates head to Kirkcaldy to take on Barry Smith’s Raith Rovers in their opening Betfred Cup match.

After some good pre-season wins and a real test against Bolton on Friday night, the former Arsenal kid insists the Dark Blues are ready to go — even if he isn’t too clued up on the opposition.

Kamara said: “I don’t know much about Raith, to be honest, but I know it’ll be a tough game, cup games always are, but we’ve got to go strong and, hopefully, get the win.

“I thought we did really well on Friday. We had good chances in the second half to maybe even get a draw or even a win.

“I think the team’s gelling together well over pre-season and we’re ready to go for the beginning of the campaign.”

The lure of first-team football was all it took for Kamara to make the move north.

At the age of 21, making his debut for the Dark Blues will only be his 14th competitive first-team appearance — that’s something he quickly wants to change by forcing his way into the starting line-up at Dens Park.

Loan spells at Southend and Colchester last season gave him valuable experience but making his debut for Arsenal as a 19-year-old alongside players like Petr Cech, Per Mertesacker and Olivier Giroud, even if it was a 3-0 League Cup defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, shows he’s no stranger to mixing it with some of the big boys.

And Kamara admits the chance to play big games up here was part of his decision to sign for Dundee.

He said: “I came here for a new challenge.

“I wanted to get some more game time for myself, playing more regularly and getting into the team.

“It’s a bit different up here than at Arsenal but that’s part of the challenge and I’m looking forward to getting cracking.

“I’ve followed the bigger games in the Premiership, I’ve watched a few of the games on TV but I’m looking forward to taking on some of the teams up here.

“Hopefully, the bigger games bring the best out of me. I’ll have to wait and see but I’m really excited to be at Dundee.”

It’s been all positive for the 21-year-old in his time at the club, including the atmosphere around the dressing-room.

And it’s also helped to have fellow new boy Roarie Deacon around, someone he can compare Arsenal experiences with.

“I’ve enjoyed things up here, obviously it’s a bit different coming up to Scotland but it’s been really good,” Kamara added.

“The guys in dressing-room have welcomed me in, everyone’s lovely and we’ve really had fun.

“It’s been really good and playing with Roarie, who I kind of know now, which is good.

“We didn’t know each other before but we have mutual friends so it’ll be good to link up with him.”