Former Angus Police officer announced as new Local Area Commander for Dundee

Police Scotland has announced the newly-appointed Local Area Commander for Dundee as Chief Inspector David McIntosh.

Mr McIntosh has carried out a number of Chief Inspector roles within Tayside Division, the force said.

Recently he worked in Angus as the Local Area Commander. He was also the chairman of the Violence Against Women Partnership and vice chairman of the Integrated Childrens Service Group.

Chief Inspector McIntosh said : “I live in Dundee and I am delighted to being back and working here. Dundee is not without it’s challenges but is a great city and my teams will continue to build on community engagement to ensure that people remain safe.

“I am really looking forward to the opportunities the future brings for the sunniest city in Scotland.”

David joined Tayside Police in 1994 and apart from the last three-and-a-half years in Angus has spent most of his service in and around Dundee.

He has worked in a number of departments including response policing, Criminal Investigation Department, Tactical Firearms Unit, Control Room and Events.