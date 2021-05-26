Former Angus man convicted of voyeurism charges

A former Angus man has been handed supervision and put on the sex offenders register after recording women engaged in sexual activity with him.

Christopher Milne pled guilty to two voyeurism charges, relating to two different women, when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

The 27-year-old committed the offences at an address in Aberdeen, and elsewhere, between 2017 and 2018.

The charges state he recorded the women doing a private act with the intention of enabling himself or another to look at the images.

Milne used a mobile phone or other video recording device to record images of one woman engaging in sexual activity with him and to record images of her in her underwear.

Milne also used a mobile phone to record a second woman engaging in sexual activity with him.

Lost job

Defence agent Laura Gracie highlighted “difficulties he had in his upbringing” mentioned in a court-ordered social work report.

She added: “He’s also lost employment as a direct consequence of pleading guilty to the charges.”

Sheriff Kevin Duffy ordered Milne, now of St Andrew Street, Aberdeen, to be supervised for three years and to complete the Moving Forward, Making Changes programme.

He also made Milne subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act for three years and imposed a non-harassment order in respect of the women for the same period.