Former Angus girl told she would never be able to walk properly makes final of Miss Scotland

A former Angus girl whose parents were told she would never be able to walk properly has overcome all the odds to step out with confidence in the final of the Miss Scotland contest.

Lauren Macrae, who attended Colliston Primary and Arbroath High, was born with a severe club foot, spina bifida and a leg length difference.

She faced numerous operations at the Edinburgh Children’s Hospital to correct the condition and is now launching a fundraising programme as part of her Miss Scotland journey.

She will run the Edinburgh Marathon Festival 10k on May 25 to raise funds for the Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity, and is hosting a fundraising evening in The Corinthian Club in Glasgow on May 30 for the Glasgow Children’s Hospital.

She has also been selected as one of the 18 Miss Scotland finalists in Glasgow on June 6.

She said: “I chose the Edinburgh Children’s Hospital as, when I was young, I had lots of operations. My original surgeon said I would never walk but my mum wanted a second opinion and took me to Edinburgh Sick Kids where they said I would definitely walk.

“Many operations, appointments, casts and splints later, I remain so incredibly grateful and ready to give back.

“I think in the end I had about six or seven operations. I had my last one at Ninewells when I was 19.”

To support Lauren visit justgiving.com/fund raising/lauren-macrae1.