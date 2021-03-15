Former Angus education director is first female chief of Scotland’s teaching body

Scotland’s professional body for teachers has appointed its first female chief executive.

Dr Pauline Stephen is the first woman to be made chief executive and registrar of the General Teaching Council for Scotland since its inception in 1965.

She is former director of schools and learning for Angus Council and studied at Dundee University.

The GTCS regulates the teaching profession in Scotland and maintains professional standards.

Retirement

Dr Stephen succeeds Ken Muir, who retires after 40 years in education.

She said: “GTC Scotland operates in a unique space in Scottish education: an independent space.

“GTC Scotland was established in 1965 after teachers raised concerns about the increasing number of uncertified teachers in Scotland’s schools.

“There was a strong view that establishing GTC Scotland was an important factor in enhancing the public status of the teaching profession by giving the teaching profession itself responsibility for its own standards.”

It’s by working together that we can help ensure the best possible outcomes for learners.” Dr Pauline Stephen

Her appointment follows the launch in January of the organisation’s refreshed professional standards and as work continues on its college lecturer registration project.

She said: “I look forward to working in ever closer collaboration with our partners in education.

“It’s by working together that we can help ensure the best possible outcomes for learners.”

Depth of experience

Dr Stephen was welcomed to the role by convener David Innes, who said: “Pauline brings a depth of experience to the role of CEO of GTC Scotland, having held senior leadership positions in two local authorities as well as with GTC Scotland.

“In each of these roles she has shown insight, talent and enthusiasm along with a strong commitment to supporting teachers and learners and maintaining public confidence in the profession.

“She will bring these qualities to her new role as she builds on the outstanding work GTC Scotland has taken forward under the stewardship of Ken Muir.”

Dr Stephen, from Stonehaven, began her career in education as a primary teacher, becoming principal psychologist in Aberdeenshire Council before moving to Angus Council.

After almost six years at Angus Council, she left in October 2019 to join GTCS as director of education, registration and professional learning.