Former addict fears coronavirus could set back Dundee’s fight against drugs

The coronavirus crisis is affecting people in every sector of society – and for one recovering Dundee heroin addict it has brought an extra misery.

Andy, 44, who asked that we don’t use his second name, said he was very concerned the current crisis could force him back into addiction.

Andy said: “I have been told that my drug worker won’t see me face-to-face at the present time.

“I got a text to this effect and it is really worrying me. I am now working and life is going very well, but this is causing me huge concern

“I’m also worried that I’m not going to be able to get my methadone on a daily basis.”

He added: “I have been in recovery now for 18 months and am genuinely very concerned that if my support is stopped and my methadone difficult for me to get, that I will find myself turning to street drugs again.

“This is the last thing I want to happen but right now I’m very unclear about what is happening.

“I have also spoken with other people in recovery and they too are worried. We have come a long way in Dundee recently in tackling our drugs addiction crisis and I would hate to see this put all the good work backwards.”

Dave Barrie, of We Are With You, formerly Addaction, said he wanted to reassure anyone in recovery that support and help was still there for everyone that needed it.

Dave said: “People must not worry. Support is still available and people will still be able to get their methadone.”

He added: “All pharmacies are, so far, staying open. They are in a good position to give out advice and guidance and they will be advising people what restrictions are in place and how to go about getting their prescriptions.

“We are also still seeing people face-to-face and just taking sensible precautions.

“Where possible people should use phone contact. We know that isn’t always possible but we have been buying a supply of small mobile phones to give to people who don’t have one of their own and who really need to keep in touch with the relevant support, help etc.”

Dave said: “Many addicts and recovering addicts are among the most vulnerable in our society and we are urging them to follow government guidance regarding hand washing and hygiene in general.

“We are also advising people to try to reduce their social contact where possible.

“This is a very challenging time but we are doing everything we can to support people and to make sure that this doesn’t set back the fight against drugs in Dundee.”

