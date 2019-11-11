Former Arbroath man jailed for sex offences against children aged six and 11 in Dundee

A former Arbroath man has today been sentenced for sexual offences against girls aged 11 and six in Dundee.

Jamie Thom, 31, was sentenced to 11 years at the High Court in Edinburgh for sexual offences against the young girls at locations in the city.

The offences took place between 2014 and 2018.

A judge at the High Court in Edinburgh told Thom it was clear he had “a depraved interest in young girls”.

Detective Sergeant Ross Clark of the Child Protection Investigation Unit, Tayside, said: “This was a challenging investigation due to the age of the children and the risk posed to them by Thom.

“The impact of Thom’s offending on the children has been significant, they showed exceptional strength and resilience in providing detailed accounts to investigators.

“No child should ever have to suffer at the hands of adults like Jamie Thom. Through their bravery, they have cemented Thom’s future behind bars and ensured he is no longer free to abuse anyone else.

“Today’s sentencing sends a clear message to other perpetrators that you cannot escape justice for this type of criminal behaviour.

“It is never too late to report abuse, we would ask anyone who has any concerns to contact Police Scotland on 101.”