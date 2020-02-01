Forfar’s very own Spider-Man unveils creepy-crawly collection – including 36 spiders

While living with dozens of spiders, scorpions and massive snakes may seem like a living nightmare for some people, it’s all in a day’s work for one local animal enthusiast.

Delivery driver John Wilkie has been keeping snakes and lizards since he was in school, and five years ago he fell in love with keeping spiders as pets.

The father of two now has a collection of more than 36 arachnids, including 6ins tarantulas, which he keeps in a small annex outside of his cottage in Forfar.

He said: “I started seeing my friends posting pictures of their tarantulas online five years ago, and I was just stunned by some of the colours.

“I decided to go for it myself and bought my first tarantula.

“It’s just something a bit different and interesting. I’ve always liked them.”

John’s collection also includes two lizards, a scorpion and four snakes, one of which is an 8ft boa constrictor.

He understands that some people may find the eight-legged critters off-putting, however he still believes that they can make good pets.

He said: “It’s one of these things which people have this sort of built-in fear of, I think we get it from our parents.

“There’s still some types of spider which people can find quite cute, like the jumping spider.

“My wife hates spiders, which is why they have to stay outside of the house, but she does find the jumping spiders quite cute.”

The animal enthusiast is also used to people being sceptical of his hobby.

He added: “Usually people just ask if I’ve been bitten or what I’d do if a spider escapes.

“Most of the negative comments are about the snakes. People always bring up that old myth about a snake lying itself flat next to a woman at night in a plan to eat her.”

There are currently no venomous creatures in John’s collection, and while he’s been bitten by snakes before, he claims that he’s never had so much as a nip from a spider.

In 2017 and 2018, the lorry driver took a break from his day job delivering stationary and travelled to Australia with a team of scientists to film and photograph snakes and spiders.

During the trip John was credited as part of a team which discovered a new species of jumping spider, which has been used in schools around Australia to help fight the stigma around the web-slinging bugs.