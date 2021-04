A Forfar woman has become so disillusioned with litter that she no longer enjoys going out.

Dawn Sinclair, 62, has fond memories of travelling all over “pristine” Scotland on her honeymoon in the summer of 1986.

“There was not much litter at all back then,” she said. “I remember travelling in Scotland with the windows open and music on – I think it was Fleetwood Mac – and having a great time.”