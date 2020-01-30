Forfar woman creates glass design to raise funds for Australian wildfires

A glass artist has set to work on helping those whose lives have been devastated by the Australian bushfires.

Caroline Shelton, from Forfar, said she came up with the idea after seeing all the photographs and stories on social media of the animals and people affected by the fatal fires.

The 48-year-old was hit hard by the footage of the news, having lived Down Under for a year in the late 1990s.

For the past 25 years, she has run her own small business, Kristaleria, selling hand-painted glassware.

© Supplied

The optical assistant said: “It really is something I do in my spare time. I get an image in my head and then just transpose it on to the glass.

“I wanted to do something simple. To paint glass is something I can do. This one is pretty straightforward, that’s all you really need. The koala is the symbol that’s primarily been all over social media and the kangaroo is just the symbol of Australia.”

Caroline had already made a cash donation but says she wanted to do something more, and it was her sister who gave her the idea to paint a glass.

She said: “I hadn’t thought of it, the idea being rather than send things out there, sell the product and send the money. I wanted to keep it simple.”

The design has been called “hope” in recognition of what inspired her to paint them in the first place.

She said: “That is what I done it for. You need to raise some kind of hope for these people people and animals.”

“I lived in Australia for a year. It’s just awful, it’s just heartbreaking. I want to raise some money to help with something, because that is what they need.

“I’m in tears watching some of these things. They are so helpless. I’m an animal lover through and through.

“I’ve had a few orders so far. Whatever I raise I will be chuffed to bits.”

Caroline is selling the glass for £10 each with £8 going towards a relevant charity. Anyone interested in ordering one can get in touch via her Facebook page Kristaleria.